FLORENCE—Matthew Anderson Langston, 35, passed away, Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at Dillon First Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Born in Florence, SC, January 26, 1988, he was the son of Marion Anderson Langston and Anita Carol Anderson Langston. He worked in maintenace at the Presbyterian Home.

Survivors include his mother, Anita Carol Langston of Dillon; father, Marion “Andy” Anderson Langston of Florence; daughter, Gracie Langston, of Dillon; brothers, Aaron Langston (Jordan) of Lugoff and Taylor Langston (Saskia) of Germany; nieces, Lea Langston and Ruth Langston; uncles, Johnny Anderson (Connie) of Latta, Dale Anderson (Danyel) of Santee, and Paul Langston (Pamela) of Raleigh.

Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marion and Dixie Langston; grandmother, Betty Falls.