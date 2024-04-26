Hometown Judge Makes Momentous Impact

By: Vickie Rogers

The Honorable L. Casey Manning, Sr. was born in Dillon, South Carolina in 1950 to the late Paul Sr. and Harnethea Bethea Manning. Casey has three children and two grandchildren. Casey attended the public school system in Dillon where he received a full basketball scholarship from The University of South Carolina. He lead Dillon High School to their first and only State Championship in Basketball in 1969. Casey was a high school All American and AAA Player of The Year in 1969. He was also listed among Who’s Who in high schools. Manning became the first African-American to play basketball for the University of South Carolina. Casey received a Bachelors in Arts Degree with a focus in Political Science and History from South Carolina in 1973. He was a scholar athlete during his four year tenure for South Carolina. Manning received the Freshman Academic Award and was once again named to Who’s Who, but this time at the collegiate level. He also received the Outstanding Senior Award at South Carolina in his last year of his undergraduate degree. Casey Manning received his Juris Doctorate from The University of South Carolina School of Law in 1977. Once completion of passing the South Carolina Bar Exam, Attorney Manning, opened a law office in Dillon, South Carolina, in 1979. In 1994 Casey Manning was elected to the bench as a Circuit Court Judge for the Fifth Judicial Circuit. On December 8th, 2022 he retired from the bench. Upon his retirement, Manning received the Order of the Palmetto from Governor Henry McMaster. The Order of the Palmetto is the highest civilian honor granted in the state of South Carolina. Casey resides in Columbia, South Carolina with M. Jacoby, Sallie Mae (cat) and Fats Waller (dog).

Manning has received many awards and honors over the years, below is a brief summary of just a few.

The Honorable Casey Manning served as a Constable and Agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division from 1973-1974. Manning was also a part-time instructor at Florence-Darlington Technical College in 1980. He practiced law in Dillon, South Carolina from 1979-1983, as well as serving as the Assistant Attorney General for the state of South Carolina from 1988-1989. From 1989-1994, Manning partnered with Walker, Morgan, and Manning in Lexington, SC where he then was named to the bench for the Fifth Judicial Circuit.

In August of 2006 Casey Manning was awarded The Outstanding Contribution to Justice Award by the South Carolina Association of Justice (formerly South Carolina Trial Lawyers Association). On February 23, 2011 he received the American Board of Trial Advocates Award and on April 14th, 2012, Casey received The University of South Carolina Richard T. Greener Excellence in Athletics Award.

Manning received the South Carolina Supreme Court G. Dewey Oxner, Jr. Lawyer Mentoring Award in 2015.

Casey Manning is a member of the South Carolina Bar Association and American Bar Association. He is also admitted to practice in the United States District Court and the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. Manning also serves on the Circuit Court Judges Advisory Committee, S.C. Commission on Judicial Conduct, S.C. Sentencing Guidelines Commission, Hearing Masters, Rules on Judicial Discipline & Standards, Criminal Docketing Committee, and the Investigative Panel.

Manning was presented the Richland County Bar Civility award in 2002 and was honored with a portrait at the S.C. Trial Lawyers Association Award in 2005. In 2011, he was honored with the S.C. Chapter American Board of Trial Advocates award and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Casey is also part of The University of South Carolina Bicentennial Commission and is Color Analyst for the University of South Carolina basketball games. The intersection of Assembly Street and Blanding Street in Columbia was renamed “L. Casey Manning Ct.” in his honor when he retired.