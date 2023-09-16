Schafer Foundation Donates $1.5 Million To Dillon County For Parks

By Betsy Finklea

The Schafer Foundation has donated $1.5 million to Dillon County for the benefit of four parks.

Ryan Schafer said that this is a project that he started with the late Sheriff Douglas Pernell about six years ago. The first parks they upgraded were Wood Park and Gordon Park in Newtown. Then they donated additional funds to upgrade the park beside the Oak Grove Fire Department and picnic shelter.



These most recent funds that have been donated will establish a park in Hamer, improve and expand the park in Little Rock, upgrade the Oakland Park, and establish a park in Floyd Dale at Phantom Lake.

The Schafer Foundation is donating the land for the park in Hamer and for the expansion in Little Rock.

Schafer said when they finish with these four parks, he will look at contributing to do four more.

The council members who represent these districts are delighted with the contribution and how it will help their communities.

Chairman Stevie Grice, who represents District 7, said, “We would like to thank the Schafer Foundation for their generous donation for our county parks. We appreciate the support and investment in our youth and our community.”

Vice-chairwoman Detrice McCollum Dawkins, who represents District 3, is also thankful for the donation. “A huge thank you to the Schafer Foundation for donating not only the land for the Hamer Community Park, but also the $1.5 million for the parks,” said Dawkins. “This is a very huge blessing to our youth and also to the citizens to assist with their physical health. The parks will give families a reason to get out of the house and enjoy the outdoors.”



Councilman Kenny Cook, who represents District 5, said, “I think the donation to fix and add additional parks is such a huge blessing for the citizens of Dillon County,” Cook said. “The Schafer Foundation has always gone far and above to help the citizens of Dillon County, and Ryan and Richard are carrying on that tradition. On behalf of myself and Dillon County, we are truly appreciative of this heartfelt donation to better our community.”