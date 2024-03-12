City Police Arrest Teen In School Threat Case

A 16-year-old has been arrested by the City of Dillon Police Department for a threat made against the schools on Monday, according to Chief David Lane.

The City of Dillon Police Department charged the teen with student threats and possession, threatened, or attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction for an act of terrorism.

The threat spread through social media on Monday.

Lane said the arrest happened about 10:30 p.m. on Monday, and the teen was transported to Columbia, where he is currently being held.

A large presence of law enforcement was at the schools this morning.

Lane thanks the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and SLED for their assistance.