Holly L. Moody, 70, passed away Monday, January 29, 2024, at her residence.

Memorial services will be held Friday, February 2, 2024, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be 5:00-6:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Born in Camden, Maine, November 8, 1953, she was the daughter of Helen Belden Moody and the late Martin Craig Moody. She was retired from South Carolina Department of Transportation and was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Kada Beh (Tommy) of Myrtle Beach; son, Craig Moody of Dillon; mother, Helen B. Moody of Dillon; brother, Vol Moody (Jan) of Maryland; 2 grandchildren, Thomas Beh III and Emmalyn Beh.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Moody.