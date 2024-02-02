DEATH NOTICES: 2-1-24

DEATH

NOTICES:

Faye Wheeler passed on Monday, January 29, 2024 at MUSC Health Nursing Center in Mullins, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral Service for Ms. Louise McLellan Moore will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Matthew AME Church in Hamer, SC 29567. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Ms. Moore passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at her residence in Hamer, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral Service for Mr. L.T. Roberts will be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Hazy Grove Baptist Church in Hamer, SC 29567. Burial will follow at Roadside Memorial Gardens in Dillon, SC. Mr. Roberts passed away at his residence in Hamer, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral Service for Ms. Lucy Mae Caulder was held on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Latta, SC 29565. Burial followed in McLeod Cemetery. Ms. Caulder passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at her residence in Latta, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.