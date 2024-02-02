Earl Richards Alford, Jr., 83, passed away Sunday, January 28, 2024 at home surrounded by family.

Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 am Thursday, February 1 at Alford Cemetery.

Born in Bennettsville, SC on December 19, 1940, he was the son of the late Earl Richards Alford Sr. and Marguerite Smith Alford. He was a 1963 graduate of Clemson College where he received a BS degree in Agricultural Education. A lifetime member of Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church, he served as an elder, former deacon, treasurer and was also a great supporter of the Gideons. Earl loved his work and was well known in the community for running the Minturn Cotton Gin for over 50 years. He was awarded the 2005 Southeastern Ginner of the year for his hard work and dedication to the cotton community. He truly embodied the best of all qualities possible: unconditional love of God and family, strength of character, generosity of spirit and wisdom freely shared from a lifetime of blessings.

He will be missed every day but held in our hearts for all time.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Linda Purcell Alford; daughter, Blue Hubbard (Bob) of Latta; son, Rich Alford (Becky) of Latta; grand-children, Ryan Huggins (Janna), Austin Huggins (Joanna), Carlie Huggins, Jonathan McDaniel and Duncan McDaniel; brother, John Manton Alford (Jan) of Latta, brother, Neill Alford (Kay) of Florence; first cousin, Rena Louise Alford of Dillon and special family friend, Pam Lane of Dillon.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Alford Phillips of Florida.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church, the Gideons or Crescent Hospice (1039 Cheraw Street, Bennettsville, SC 29512)