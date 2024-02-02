CareSouth Has $149.5 Million Economic Impact On Area

CareSouth Carolina is pleased to announce the release of the comprehensive Value & Impact Report, which shows the organization made an economic impact of more than $149.5 million. This report, which was released at the end of 2023 for the year 2022, underscores the influence CareSouth Carolina’s health centers have had on the regions they serve, which include Lee, Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro, and Chesterfield Counties.

Economic Stimulus

In 2022, CareSouth Carolina made a significant economic impact on the communities it serves, with a total economic stimulus of $149.5 million. This stimulus was attributed to the creation of 1,062 jobs directly within health centers, $74.5 million in health center job salaries, and an additional $75.0 million in other jobs within the community.

Moreover, CareSouth Carolina’s investment in direct health center spending amounted to $2.0 million, while community spending reached $14.3 million, contributing to a total economic impact of $16.3 million. These figures underscore the organization’s commitment to fostering economic growth in the regions it serves. The impact also extends to state and local tax revenues as well as federal tax revenues, resulting in substantial annual tax revenues for the community.

CareSouth Carolina has continued to grow and expand, most recently adding a new state-of-the-art facility in Dillon. In 2022, CareSouth Carolina and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) opened the new 18,640-square-foot Dillon facility, located at 1016 Old Latta Highway, as part of a partnership.

The facility allows CareSouth Carolina to continue to provide preventive health services in Dillon, including family planning, Sexually Transmitted Diseases/ Infections, HIV, immunizations, family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women’s services, substance abuse prevention program, dental, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, behavioral health counseling, laboratory, ultrasound, x-ray, migrant services, and veteran’s choice provider.

Care for Vulnerable Populations

CareSouth Carolina’s commitment to caring for vulnerable populations is exemplified by its dedication to delivering essential healthcare services to those in need. In 2022, the organization saw 218,779 clinic visits, reflecting a 3.0% increase in patient growth over four years. Clinic visits amounted to 57,533, while virtual visits reached 276,312, culminating in a total of 276,312 visits.

Additionally, the report highlights that 37,483 patients received care from CareSouth Carolina. Furthermore, a significant percentage of patients served by CareSouth Carolina’s health centers belong to vulnerable demographics, with 24.5% being children and adolescents, 69.5% identifying as low-income individuals, and 60.8% identifying as ethnic or racial minorities.

Furthermore, CareSouth Carolina extends its care to special populations, including 2,209 agricultural workers, 1,114 veterans, and 64 homeless individuals, demonstrating its commitment to reaching underserved communities and ensuring that healthcare is accessible to all.

Savings to the System

CareSouth Carolina’s health centers have demonstrated an impressive cost-saving effect on the healthcare system. The organization achieved a 24% reduction in healthcare costs, resulting in $62.0 million in savings to the overall health system. A substantial portion of these savings was attributed to providing lower-cost healthcare options for Medicaid patients.

Pandemic Response

Throughout the ongoing pandemic, CareSouth Carolina has played a pivotal role in bolstering public health infrastructure. The organization has been instrumental in delivering vital services, including testing, vaccination, and care, both in-person and virtually, to the communities it serves.

Key pandemic response data through the end of 2023, include the following:

• Testing: CareSouth Carolina conducted a total of 62,524 in-person COVID tests, contributing significantly to community-wide testing efforts.

• At-Home Self-Test Distribution for Racial/Ethnic Minorities: CareSouth Carolina distributed 124,155 at-home self-tests, prioritizing access for racial and ethnic minority populations, with a distribution rate of 58.7%.

CareSouth Carolina is a private, non-profit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl and Society Hill.

Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, women’s services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, infectious disease primary care, IV therapy, substance abuse prevention, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, senior support services, family support services, clinical counseling, laboratory, ultrasound, X-Ray, agricultural worker health services, and veterans choice provider