Johnnie Gary “JG” Bryant, Jr,, age 84, passed away Thursday, January 18, 2024 after an extended illness. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Richardson Funeral Home, burial will follow at Union Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on hour prior to the service, from 2:00-3:00 PM at the funeral home. The service will be streamed live on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page for those unable to attend.

Mr. Bryant was born in Marion County, a son of the late Johnnie Gary Bryant, Sr. and Dorothy Johnson Bryant. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Esther Wellington Bryant and a brother, Arnold Bryant. JG worked at both at Dupont and as a farmer. He was a member of Union Baptist Church, Acacia Masonic Lodge and the Omar Shriners.

Surviving are his son, Johnnie Brandon Bryant of North Myrtle Beach; a sister, Sybil Montrose (Al) of Columbia, SC and a grand-daughter, Melissa Bryant.

