2023: The Year In Review

2023 was quite a year filled with both tragedy and success. Here is the year in review.

JANUARY

JANUARY 3: DSS announces emergency SNAP supplement to end…Sharonda Legette joins Latta’s CareSouth office…2022 Year In Review appears.

JANUARY 5: Stevie Grice elected chairman of Dillon County Council; Detrice Dawkins elected vice chair woman…Kenny Cook sworn in for first term on council. Stevie Grice sworn in for another term…Kashaun Lane is the first baby of the New Year.

JANUARY 10: Dillon County’s first elected African-American mayor, Sterling Lee, Mayor of Lake View, takes oath…More than 150 people in Dillon County have died from COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.

JANUARY 12: Greyson Singletary scores 1,000th point…Dr. Nicholas Wallace named Chief of Staff at McLeod Health, Dr. Amid Hamidi named Vice-Chief of Staff and Medical Director of Emergency Medicine.

JANUARY 17. Individual income tax season opens.

JANUARY 19: Ona Booth Gaddy celebrates 100th birthday…Fundraising event earns $15,000 for Tim Brown Memorial Scholarship…Gas prices creeping up.

JANUARY 24: All parties reach agreement in Duke Energy Progress Rate reviews request…Dillon native Frank Hursey donates $300,000 to Historic School Foundation… County/City Violent Crime Task Force conducts successful drug operation…District Four approves modified school calendar…Dillon County Council offers contract for county administrator to Tim Harper.

JANUARY 26: Tim Harper accepts position of Dillon County Administration, signs contract…Dillon County Theatre continues season with presentation.

JANUARY 31: Four people file for mayor of Dillon, city council members to go unchallenged…New County Administration Tim Harper brings a wealth of experience to the position…County donates ambulances to Dillon ATEC and Dillon Rescue.

FEBRUARY

FEBRUARY 2: Sheriff’s Office seeking location of murder suspect…Nicolette Bullard is 4-H Food Plot project winner.

FEBRUARY 7. John D Sapp, Jr. awarded Quilt of Valor…Detrice Dawkins combines her love of cooking and her love of people for special mission…Doug Wilkes Lamb, local artist, donates painting to library…Dillon native, Eriq Bruce, starts his own clothing line…Chinese balloon passes over county before being shot down.

FEBRUARY 9: Train hits empty vehicle stuck on the railroad track…Judge Lee Casey Manning retires from the bench…Bishop Michael Goings releases novel.

FEBRUARY 14: Former Head of Herald Multiforms, James Robert Usher, Jr. passes away…Mayor Pro-Tem Phil Wallace says city is very busy and focused on the future. FEBRUARY 16: $2 Million Lottery Ticket sold in Dillon… Former Gamecock Donnell Stanley serving as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Dillon Christian School…Markaus D. Davis charged with murder and attempted murder apprehended.

FEBRUARY 21: Congressman Russell Fry visits Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and other locations…South Carolina Ports provides reliability to shippers.

FEBRUARY 23: Traffic stop and exchange of gunfire leads to arrest of Tyquan R. Bellamy…Chris Ray named new principal at Lake View High School.

FEBRUARY 28: South of the Border MX hosts AMA Southeast Qualifier event… Latta Court issues bench warrant list.

MARCH

MARCH 5: Claude Graham recognized for service to Dillon County…Former WBA Heavyweight World Champion James “Bonecrusher” Smith

MARCH 7: Latta High School wins first TECH Challenge Robot State Championship…Frank Hursey Check presented for 1936 Auditorium Project.

MARCH 9: American Legion Post 0032 host dinner to honor Palmetto Boys State participants.

MARCH 14: New LED lights installed at city recreation fields…Dena Kitts honored among 2023 recipients of women who shape the state of Alabama.

MARCH 16: Plans for Hardee’s locations in Dillon an Latta discussed at Dillon Planning and Zoning meeting…Justice English wins USC Aiken Homecoming Queen.

MARCH 21: Violent Crime Task Force nets 10 arrests after months of undercover operations…Homicide by Child Abuse case with defendant Judy Cox starts… Dillon County Transportation Committee decided which roads will be resurfaced in 2023-2024.

MARCH 23: Trial continues in homicide by child abuse case…Gene Minshaw presented Quilt of Valor. Vietnam Veterans Event planned in Dillon.

MARCH 28: Homicide by child abuse case (Defendant Judy Cox) end in mistrial…Two Lake View people, Jessie A Aceves and Ashley N. Hayes face charges in relation to murder of Fairmont man…Leslie McKenzie receives Quilt of Valor.

MARCH 30. PDRTA awarded Transit Provider of the Year…Latta Middle School wins Division II State Championship…Latta High School Academic Challenge Team wins regional championship…Pastor John L. and Sarah Bryant to be honored at special service.

APRIL

APRIL 4: Pedestrian dies after being struck by dump truck on I-95…4-H creates outdoor learning area…Janie Nolan crowned Miss Viking 2023.

APRIL 6: Dillon and Lake View hold elections…DMS students present gifts to Pruitt Health residents.

APRIL 11: Career offender who carjacked, sexually assaulted, and stabbed woman sentenced to over 24 years in prison…Rain doesn’t stop the faithful from celebrating risen savior.

APRIL 13: Tally McColl sworn in as Mayor of Dillon…Tim Cousar elected Mayor Pro-Tem.

APRIL 18: Ground broken on Latta Library addition…Only two payments left on Dillon Wellness Center.

APRIL 20: Inland Port celebrates five successful years in operation…Three people shot on North 12th Avenue.

APRIL 25: Dillon Police investigating murder on Wix Road…Latta Elementary students hold Parade of Nations… Suspect arrested in shooting of three people on North 12th Avenue.

APRIL 27: Several people turn out for Coffee and Talk…Dillon Middle School holds final Lunch Bunch of the year.

MAY

MAY 2: Dillon County Council passes resolution to voice opposition to Bomb Facility… Allotabang’s proposal reveals details about proposed project…Several charged in stolen metal case…Two people shot, two people dead at Dillon Manor Apartments.

MAY 4: Mural unveiled on Highway 301 Dillon… Celebrate Main Street is day of fun.

MAY 9: George Michael Turner wanted for murder…Bond denied on Kyle Church, who is charged in the death of elementary school principal…Dillon, Latta awarded grants…National Day of Prayer held.

MAY 11: Two people drown in vehicle accident…Dillon native Brandon Allen named one of York County’s “Ones to Watch”…First Pop-Up Farmers Market of the season held.

MAY 16: Jenny Hardee named CEO of McLeod Health Dillon…Buckle Up SC kicks off.

MAY 18: Two people rob Cookout and force employees in to freezer…Dogwood Garden Club holds annual spring luncheon.

MAY 23: One person dead, one person shot at Tiger Mart…Work has begun at former DHS campus.

MAY 25: Darryle Jermaine overcomes adversity to achieve dreams as an actor…Taquan Lament Manning charged in murder and shooting at Food Mart.

MAY 30: Memorial Day Service remembers those who served and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country; Joey Williams speaks.

JUNE

JUNE 1: One person dies in collision on Highway 301 South…Surprise retirement celebration held for Lake View Principal Edison Arnette.

JUNE 6. Car strikes house in Latta, driver charged…Nancy Hargrove honored for 25 years of service to MDDSN.

JUNE 8: Michael Jason Blunt charged with two counts of murder…Structure fire occurs on Taylor Street…Dillon Manor Apartments host Empowerment in Action…2023 Graduates recognized.

JUNE 13: Crystal Arnette named Director of McLeod Health Dillon Critical Services…Bieonka Manning sworn in as Guardian Ad Litem.

JUNE 15: Library hosting summer reading. Veteran Benefit Car Show held. County Councilman Jamal Campbell makes visit to Washington.

JUNE 20: Quik Trip opens travel center in Dillon…Black Bear, who was shot, is put down due to injuries.

JUNE 22: Eats on the Street is a success…Crowd turns out for First Friday at the Fountain… Several turn out to Chit, Chat, and Chew at Hall of Queens.

JUNE 27: The Honorable James E. Lockemy to receive American Inns of Court Professionalism Award for the Fourth Circuit…Solicitor sends pending case against Judy Cox to S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

JUNE 29: Quilt of Valor presented to Russ Miller…Record Travel expected for July 4th.

JULY

JULY 4: Jamie Calhoun Estes sworn in as treasurer for another term…Joy Snipes sworn in as auditor for first term…County Council approves contractor for Gordon Shelter Project…Dillon County receives 864 meals of hope.

JULY 6: Masterworks Choir returns from successful Ireland Tour…Sales Tax Free Weekend set.

JULY 11: Four people shot at Waffle House…Four people arrested for involvement in two different homicide investigations in the city.

JULY 13: Pee Dee Jamboree of Champions to be played at Dillon Memorial Stadium… Dillon County Historical Society learns about thebeginning days of Little Pee Dee State Park.

JULY 18: Drug defendants sentenced in General Sessions Court…Dillon VFW named Most Outstanding Post in South Carolina.

JULY 20: Inland Port Dillon has record fiscal year… CareSouth recognized nationally with award.

JULY 25: Fourth Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers announces that he is not seeking re-election…Anne S. Mallett celebrates 100th birthday.

JULY 27: Murals going to new places as part of renovation for police department… County receives favorable audit report…Senator Kent Williams gets new police vehicles for Sellers Police Department… The Dillon Herald receives five S.C. Press Palmy Awards.

AUGUST

AUGUST 1: Allyson Carmichael selected as new Head of School of Pee Dee Academy…Main Street Methodist Church of Dillon disaffiliates from United Methodist Church.

AUGUST 3: Dillon man Corey Jackson charged with forgery…National Night Out celebrated in Latta…Alan Berry sworn in as municipal judge.

AUGUST 8: Sheriff Douglas Pernell dies at age of 61…Latta Town Councilman Brad Coward suspended from office…Empowerment in Action holds Back-To-School event.

AUGUST 10: Sheriff Douglas Pernell to be laid to rest on Sunday…Tally McColl sign proclamation for National Farmers Market Week.

AUGUST 15: Sheriff Douglas Pernell laid to rest in memorable ceremony… Governor appoints Jamie Hamilton as interim Sheriff…Jamie Hamilton sworn in as Sheriff in small ceremony.

AUGUST 17: Dillon Community Alliance awarded $750,000 to help downtown businesses and building owners…Filing for special election for Sheriff begins August 25th…Work occurring on Main Street in Dillon…Coroner said Sheriff Pernell died as a result of heart disease.

AUGUST 22: Berry Strategies LLC contracts with Dillon County to provide economic development services…Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting of S.C. woman in Rowland.

AUGUST 24: Construction of new Dillon Elementary School underway…Dillon restaurant owner speaks to city council about food trucks and fairness to local businesses.

AUGUST 29: Dillon man sentenced in two cases…Filing for Sheriff begins.

AUGUST 31: Wayne Green named Chief Deputy of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office…D.J. Moore to serve as president of S.C. Housing Officers Association.

SEPTEMBER

SEPTEMBER 5: Dillon County Council Vice- Chairman graduates from the Institute of Government for County Officials… Jamal Campbell tapped as officer in South Carolina Coalition of Black County Officials.

SEPTEMBER 7: Ophelia Green celebrates 102nd birthday…Dillon Mayor Tally McColl to speak at September 11th ceremony.

SEPTEMBER 12: 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony held…Golf Course reopens after extensive repairs.

SEPTEMBER 14: Schafer Foundation donates $1.5 million for county parks…Operation leads to seizure of marijuana and recovery of stolen car.

SEPTEMBER 19: Armed robbery occurs at Cookout in Dillon…Coroner releases identities of two separate victims in recent incidents.

SEPTEMBER 21: City of Dillon and S.C. Works holding job fair on October 4…Woman shot on Dargan Street…Horse in Dillon County dies of West Nile Virus in first known case of 2023.

SEPTEMBER 26: Dillon Band wins first place Class 3AAA Overall and many other trophies at competition…Kasey Bustamente named Chief Nursing Officer and AVP of Quality and Safety at McLeod Health Dillon

SEPTEMBER 28: Krista Driggers named Dillon School District Four Teacher of the Year…CareSouth awarded grant to expand school-based services.

OCTOBER

OCTOBER 3: Pursuit ends, vehicle wrecks in North Carolina…Person shot in Dillon dies.

OCTOBER 5: Coroner identifies two victims in recent incidents…Delta Dental program visits East Elementary.

OCTOBER 10: Carolyn Lupo named Lake View Woman’s Club 2023 Woman of the Year…Flag football and soccer continues…Dillon County Theatre announces upcoming season.

OCTOBER 12: Democratic Primary for Dillon County Sheriff…Project Manager says new Dillon Elementary School is 51 percent complete…Latta students recognized for high scores on S.C. READY assessment.

OCTOBER 17: Help for Veterans Health Fair Set…Pregnancy Center needs volunteers.

OCTOBER 19: Jamie Hamilton wins Democratic Primary for Sheriff… DCVOYO holds annual dinner.

OCTOBER 24: Jonathan Cary Vanhorn arrested for murder of Oak Grove man…Sheriff’s Office fulfills vision of forming tactical tracking team…Firefighters respond to school fire in Latta.

OCTOBER 26: State to try juvenile as adult in June 2022 murder…District Four students recognized for academic excellence at board meeting.

OCTOBER 31: Hallowe’en activities abound…Public urged to beware of open enrollment scams.

NOVEMBER

NOVEMBER 2: S.C. Ports impact on Pee Dee area highlighted at luncheon…Public urged to burn green lights in honor of veterans.

NOVEMBER 7: Dillon Press Box named in honor of Lonnie Turner…Christopher Zeller to speak at Veterans Day ceremony…Man pleads guilty in trafficking heroin.

NOVEMBER 9: New E-911 Director Cassie Goins Kinney working to bring positive change to the office…James Lockemy honored at U.S. Supreme Court…Mural unveiled in Dillon.

NOVEMBER 14: Hardee’s in Latta opens today…Jersey Mike’s Subs opening in Dillon…Chris Norris named Dillon County Veteran of the Year for 2023.

NOVEMBER 16: Christmas decorations go up in Dillon…Special day of pleas results in disposal of nearly 100 indictments…Dillon County EMS takes second place in Carolina Competition.

NOVEMBER 21: Alpha Lambda Chapter inducts new members…Plans for Christmas Season discussed at Merchants Association Meeting.

NOVEMBER 23: Holiday Goodness kicks off Christmas season…Hundreds served by food giveaway.

NOVEMBER 28: Farm- City Week award ceremony held.

NOVEMBER 30: Fred & Bonnie Ellis named Latta Rotary Citizens of the Year…Private Part of Public – Private Partnership reorganizes…Help For Veterans gets grant from Duke Energy to address food insecurity.

DECEMBER

DECEMBER 5: Ribbon cutting held at the City of Dillon Visitors Center…City of Dillon Christmas tree lighting.

DECEMBER 7: Shop Small Saturday held in downtown Dillon…Bond denied on murder suspects and others during non-jury General Sessions Court Term… Daniel Mack Rogers, Abbott Shelley, and Jarett Taylor wins Latta Town Council election.

DECEMBER 12: Gia’s Training Center opens…Amber Jordan named Dillon School District Three Teacher of the Year…Two people killed in wreck on I-95.

DECEMBER 14: Josiah Thompson chosen for All-American Bowl…Sheriff’s Election is Tuesday…Latta Empowerment Senior Citizens Group knit toboggans for Elementary School students.

DECEMBER 19: Dollar General in Oak Grove opens…Dollar General relocates store in Dillon.

DECEMBER 21: Several arrested in multi-jurisdictional operation…Jamie Hamilton elected Sheriff in General Election…The Dillon Herald and United Fund’s Toy Drive serves nearly 70 children.

DECEMBER 26: Sheriff’s Office makes drug arrest…Presidential primaries in South Carolina are fast approaching…Senator Kent Williams is recipient of honorary degree from S.C. State.

