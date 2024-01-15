Habitat For Humanity Gets Grant

Duke Energy has awarded $225,000 to South Carolina organizations that help seniors make needed home repairs to enable senior citizens to continue to enjoy life in their current homes.

Duke Energy’s Senior Home Repair Program provided 15 qualifying nonprofits grants of up to $20,000 through a request for proposals announced in September.

“South Carolina’s senior population should never have to decide between basic necessities and living out their lives in safety in their own home,” said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina state president. “A simple home repair or safety improvement can be the big difference.”

Marion Dillon Habitat for Humanity was awarded a $15,000 grant.

“Home preservation and repair are core components of Habitat’s mission because these efforts help ensure the well-being of home occupants, contribute to safe home environments and foster thriving communities,” said Jennifer Faner, chief operating officer of Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County. Each organization will administer the funds based on the nonprofit’s mission, some addressing long waiting lists for such repairs.

Grant uses include installing safety handrails in bathrooms, replacing rotting floors, installing handicap ramps and repairing unsafe steps.

Grant funding cannot be used for weatherization, energy efficiency upgrades, or solar products and equipment.