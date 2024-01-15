Food insecurity is a problem for many people in our area, and it’s good to see local organizations like the Pick 42 Foundation helping to address this issue by providing fresh local fruits and vegetables on a regular basis.

It’s no secret that people experiencing food insecurity face great obstacles to obtaining health foods. Often they are forced to eat what’s available and cheap, which is all they can afford. This can often result in canned, high sodium, high calorie foods that are nutrient poor. Some people find themselves faced with the choice of food or medicine.

All of this results in a negative impact on their health, causing problems such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, etc.

Fresh local foods are more nutritious and eating locally helps the producers which in turn helps the economy.

The barriers for many people eating fresh local foods are often access and expense.

When an organization like Pick 42 removes those barriers and finds a way to provide access while eliminating the expense, it’s a win-win for everyone. Hopefully, their funding will continue so they can continue these types of programs. Feeding people is important.