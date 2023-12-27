Wilmer Sparkman “Sparky” Lee

Wilmer Sparkman Lee, “Sparky,” passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Rocky Mount, Virginia. Sparky was born in Dillon, SC, on July 25, 1945.

After graduation from college, he spent his entire working career in Raleigh, NC. Upon retirement, he relocated to Ferrum, VA, and enjoyed the Virginia mountains and his home on 36 acres.

Sparky was a 1969 graduate of Methodist College (now University) in Fayetteville, NC. He was retired from CSX Railroad in Raleigh, NC.

Sparky was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys Sparkman Lee and Wilmer Lee, and his sister, Judy Raven Lee. He is survived by his niece, Lisa Moody. He leaves behind countless friends, many located in Franklin County, VA, Raleigh, NC and Dillon, SC.

Among many of his accomplishments, Sparky was a private pilot, a past member of the United States Army Reserves, a member of the National Rifle Association, a superior wood craftsman making one-of-a-kind cradles, carving boards and tables, and an excellent mechanic known to take apart and reassemble his Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.