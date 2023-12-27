Richard “Rickie” Douglas Jackson, 66, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 15, 2023 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Born in Columbia, SC, August 5, 1957, he was the son of the late Ezra Herring and Inez Murray Herring, and he was adopted by Rev. Horace and Hazel Jackson.

He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, and was a retired Firefighter with the Wilmington, NC Fire Department. He was an avid Clemson fan.

Survivors include his sister, Susan Turner of Timmonsville, and Sandy Truax of Raleigh, NC; brother, Jim Herring (Cindy) of Dillon; nieces and nephews, Spencer Douglas Truax (Nikki), Chadwick Jackson Truax (B.J.), Amber Annette Morrow (Sean), Amanda Turner (Tony Williams), and Ashley Dennis Turner (Karla); 11 grand nieces and nephews; 2 great-grand nieces and nephews, and one on the way. Ricky was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lynn Carter Jackson; nephew, Kevin Blake Truax; and his brothers, Ezra “Butch” Herring, Jr., and Robert “Bobby” Herring.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.