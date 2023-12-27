Jessie Thomas Rippy, 87, died Monday, November 27, 2023 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Cain Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Born in Shelby, NC, he was the son of the late Hunter Rippy and Mary Henry Rippy. He was the Owner and Operator of Dillon Upholstery.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Hilda Rippy of Dillon; sons, Thomas Jeffrey Rippy, Robert James Rippy, and Joseph Keith Rippy; granddaughters, Amanda Nicole Moody of Dillon, Stephanie Michelle Rippy of Latta, and Allison Rippy of GA; grandsons, Hayden Keith Rippy of Marion, and Nicholas Christian White of Lake View; 7 great-grandchildren.