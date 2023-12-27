DEATH NOTICES:

Funeral Service for Ms. Angela Duva McDougald will be Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel at 1:00 p.m. located at 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC 29536. Ms. McDougald passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral Service for Ms. Verlie Ann Spates Williams will be Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Mount Clair Missionary Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. located at 1009 East Main Street, Lake City, SC 29560. Ms. Williams passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at MUSC Health Black River Medical Center in Cades, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 570 Palms Circle, Lake City, SC 29560.