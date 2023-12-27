Michael Douglas Miller, 28, of Charleston, SC passed away on December 10, 2023.

Michael was born in Marion, SC a son of the late Douglas “Doug” McRae Miller and Lucretia Herring Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandfather, Jimmy D. Herring, Sr.; paternal grandfather, Randy Miller; uncle, Jimmy D. Herring, Jr.; and cousin, Justin Michael Herring.

Surviving are his sister, Taylor Miller; maternal grandmother, Barbara C. Herring of Hamer, SC; paternal grandmother, Marjorie C. Miller of Florence; aunts and uncles, Sandy and Mitch Newell of Charleston, Kathy and Jamie Arnette of Dillon, Dr. Michael and Melissa Miller of Florence, and Joel and Glenda Miller of Kingstree; cousins, Krystal Miller, Regan Miller, Saviah Miller, Ella Miller, Baylor Miller, and Drayton Miller.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America for Research, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018, or Southcarolina.hdsa.org.

Services were held at Evergreen Cemetery in Dillon, SC.