DEATH NOTICES

Latasha Alls passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2023, in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Geneva Lucille Murphy passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 2642 Buttonwood Drive, Hamer, SC 29547.

*

Funeral Service for Flora Genall Murphy-Dyson will be Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel at 11:00AM located at 2511 Highway 9 East, Dillon, SC 29536. Burial will follow at Roadside Cemetery. Mrs. Murphy-Dyson passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at her residence in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1018-1022 Oakland Road, Hamer, SC 29547.

*

Funeral Service for Shanita Green will be Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel at 12:00 p.m., located at 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC 29536. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Church Cemetery. Ms. Green passed away on Friday, December 15, 2023, at McLeod Regional Medical Center, in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 1100 East Cleveland Street, Dillon, SC 29536.