DEATH NOTICES:

Funeral Service for Geneva Lucille Murphy was Saturday, December 23, 2023, at St. Matthew AME Church at 1:00PM located at 401 Elkins Road, Hamer, SC 29547. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Mrs. Murphy passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Grand Strand Medical Center in, Myrtle Beach, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 2642 Buttonwood Drive, Hamer, SC 29547.

*

Memorial Service for Ms. Latasha Andrea Alls was Friday, December 22, 2023, at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m. located at 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC 29536. Ms. Alls passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2023, in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.