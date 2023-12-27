Dena G. “Dean” Scott, 70, passed away Friday, December 15, 2023 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at the Latta Church of God with burial in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation for her celebration of life will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Born in Marion, SC, October 5, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Stanley Sinclair and Peggy Rose Lashley Faircloth. She was a member of Latta Church of God.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Carl W. Scott of Dillon; children, Christie Scott Ausley (Stephen) of Smithfield, NC, Kimberly Holt (Joshua) of Latta, and Robbie Scott (Angela) of Garland, NC; grandchildren, Morgan Holt, Lillian Holt, Paige Brown, Emma Ausley, Benjamin Ausley, Axi Jo Scott, Sarah Blackmon, Kayley Berne, Miranda Berne, and Robert Berne; sister, Debbie McKenzie of Dillon; brother, Bobby Faircloth (Mandy) of Dillon.

Dean was a graduate of Florence-Darlington Technical College and was happily employed by AVM Industries as an administrative assistant until her retirement five years ago. She spent all of her life serving and supporting others. She was known to others for her selfless heart and supportive smile. You could always count on her to fill a need, big or small. Dean was a dedicated mother and grandmother and made great efforts to support them in every event and endeavor. She has always been very encouraging and present in every way. She loved her family and was always looking forward and planning the next family function. Dean leaves a rich legacy of love, laughter and memories and her life will be forever treasured.

Memorials may be made to the Latta Church of God, 325 E. Academy St., Latta, SC 29565, or to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.