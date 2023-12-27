Alfred Harold Gasque, 85, passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Funeral services were held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Pyerian Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was held from 12:30-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Born in Marion, SC, June 2, 1938, he was the son of the late Ernest W. Gasque and Kate Windham Gasque. He was a Farmer, the widower of the late Frances Gasque, a U.S. Army Veteran, and a member of Pyerian Baptist Church where he was a former deacon and trustee.

Survivors include his son, Michael Gasque (Pam) of Nichols, SC; daughters, Debbie Poston (Kim) of Floyd Dale, and Connie Rumple of Marion, SC; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Johnny Mac Gasque (Carolyn), and J.W. Gasque (Miriam), both of Floyd Dale; sisters, Sylvia Martin of Floyd Dale, and Ann Elliott of Nichols, SC; many special nieces and nephews.