Catherine Ann Hayes Morris, 76, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be 2:00-3:00 prior to the service at the funeral home.

Born in Dillon County, January 7, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Ellis James Hayes and Ruby Lewellen Hayes. She was a member of the Dillon Church of God, and was the widow of the late Frank Richard Morris. Survivors include her daughters, Frankie Morris Camp (David) of Lake View, Angie Morris Wall, and Rhonda Leonard (Larry) all of Dillon; grandchildren, Matt Morris, David Ryan Camp, Ann Elise Camp, Jesleigh Shane Wall, and Jeremiah Brown; sister, Emma Jean Page of Dillon.