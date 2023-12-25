Coffee And Talk Is Wednesday

Coffee & Talk will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 27th from 7:30 a.m.-9:00 a.m. at the new City of Dillon Visitor Center, located at 106 S. Railroad Ave. P

Anderson Brothers Bank proudly presents Coffee & Talk on Wednesday, Dec. 27th from 7:30a-9:00a at the new City of Dillon Visitor Center located at 106 S. Railroad Ave. Please join local community members and neighboring business owners, make connections and have a conversation. It’s a great way to start the day while enjoying a hot cup of Travelin’ Toms Coffee and try Dillon’s newest bakery, Slice is Right Bakery & Co., homemade blue berry muffins and yummy honeybun cake! For more information contact Lisa Moody at 843-845-4393.

