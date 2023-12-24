Josiah Thompson Named 2023 S.C. Mr. Football

The Dillon Wildcats’ offensive tackle Josiah Thompson was named the 2023 South Carolina Mr. Football on Saturday during halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North/South All-star game.

He is pictured with Coach Rod Lorick, the Shrine Bowl Alumni Coordinator.

Thompson played at the Shrine Bowl in Spartanburg on December 16th, 2023 at Vikings Stadium, Spartanburg High School.



Dillon High School Head Football Coach Kelvin Roller stated “Josiah Thompson exemplifies what one wants in a student/athlete. He has a great work ethic. It is rare to have a kid with a work ethic such as his. It is such a great attribute that he possesses. He has great family and support structure. He will be successful in his future endeavors.” Coach Roller also added “Thompson’s grades 93% on the offensive line, and he averaged 6 pancakes per game.” (A Pancake in football is a term used to describe an offensive lineman successfully blocking a defensive player, forcing them to the ground and giving the quarterback ample time to throw the ball or the running back to run the ball.