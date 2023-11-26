Lunch Bunch At DMS Meets

The Dillon Middle School Library and First Citizens Bank recently sponsored another Lunch Bunch Book Club meeting. Students were invited to sign up and read the featured book, Cracker! The Best Dog in Vietnam by Cynthia Kadohata. Students who completed the reading and passed a book test were invited to attend the lunch/book discussion in the library. School librarian, Mrs. Marcia Bethea, facilitated the discussion. Students shared things that they liked and disliked about the book. Students attending gave this book 13 unanimous thumbs up. Mr. Travis Jackson, business partner, provided lunch and also spoke to the group about how bank cards (debit and credit) work. Door prizes (books) were awarded to each student in attendance. Special guests at this meeting were Mr. John Harlow and School Resource Officer Xzavier Williams, both military veterans. Both guests shared some of their experiences and spoke about service dogs in both military and law enforcement settings. Pictured are: Front row, seated, left to right: Mrs. Taylor King (library assistant), Mr. John Harlow (Vietnam veteran), Mardena Manning, Kayden Chandler, Javione Carmichael, Mrs. Marcia Bethea (librarian), and Officer Xzavier Williams (SRO). Second row, standing, left to right: Ethan-Storm Luna, Chad Lewellen, Muhammad Jordan, Madelyn Willis, Kanyla Tanksley, Elaina Robertson, Zyon McCall, Jah’lia Grice, Sha’Kyra Gillespie, and Noryanna McLaughlin. Back row, standing: Mr. Travis Jackson (business partner) and Amaris Billings. (Contributed Photo) adv.