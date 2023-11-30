Dillon Christmas Parade Line-up 2023

The 2023 Dillon Christmas Parade Line-up for the parade on Thursday, November 30, at 4:30 p.m., is as follows:

8th Avenue

1) City of Dillon Police

2) City of Dillon Police Float

3) Dillon High School JROTC

4) Dillon High School Band

5) Dillon Middle School Band

6) Nathan’s Cleaning Service

7) Spirit of Christmas—Lee “Bubba” Finklea

8) Dillon Jr. Charity League/Sloan Wealth Management Float

9) Mayor Tally McColl and family

10) Elite Dance-Krystle Ladson

11) Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

12) Miss Kappa Zeta Chapters of Dillon and Marion Counties

14) Representative Jackie Hayes

15) Dillon County Chamber of Commerce

16) Agape Care of South Carolina Float

17) City of Dillon Downtown Development

18) Elite Forces of Destruction

19) CareSouth Carolina

20) Shipp Daniel for Solicitor

21) Boys To Men/Girls With Purpose

22) Dillon County Christian Minister Alliance Float

22 (a) The Pregnancy Center of Dillon County

10th Avenue

23) South Carolina Highway Patrol

24) Dance Dimensions

24 (a) Dance Dimensions

24 (b) Dance Dimensions

25) Union Baptist Church Float

26) Awesome After School Site

27) Mary Kay Independent Consultant—Maggie Dunham

28) Kids LTD CEO of K.L.A.S.S.-Kylin Bethea

29) Kids LTD 4K Program Class #2 Float

30) Kids LTD 4K Program Class #2 Float

31) Kids LTD-Kids Limited Afterschool Site

32) H&R Block

33) Carolina Med Staff and Services

34) Omar Indy Racers

34 (a) Omar Indy Racers

35) Anderson Brothers Bank honoring Dillon County Veterans Fund

36) Dillon Tire Superstore

37) Dedicated Systems Inc.

38) Strengthening Families Program

39) Faith Kingdom Ministry

40) True Purpose Matters

41) Girls With Knowledge Mentoring Group

42) New Faith Missionary Baptist Church

42(a) Senator Kent Williams

42(b) Nikki Weatherford Miss Teen Latta 2024

12th Avenue

43) First Citizens Bank Honoring Gordon Jr. Beta Club Float

44) Re-Elect Detrice Dawkins Dillon County Council District #3

45) Logistics of Hustling

46) Harbor Freight Tools Float

47) Hookah Girl

48) McDonald’s

49) Devastating Dancing Divas

50) Dillon County Predators Float

50 (a) Dillon County Predators

50 (b) Dillon County Predators

50 (c) Derrick Law Firm

50 (d) Derrick Law Firm

50 (e) Derrick Law Firm

51) City of Dillon/Dillon County Fire Departments

52) SANTA CLAUS