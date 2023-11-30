Dillon Christmas Parade Line-up 2023

The 2023 Dillon Christmas Parade Line-up for the parade on Thursday, November 30, at 4:30 p.m., is as follows:
8th Avenue
1) City of Dillon Police
2) City of Dillon Police Float
3) Dillon High School JROTC
4) Dillon High School Band
5) Dillon Middle School Band
6) Nathan’s Cleaning Service
7) Spirit of Christmas—Lee “Bubba” Finklea
8) Dillon Jr. Charity League/Sloan Wealth Management Float
9) Mayor Tally McColl and family
10) Elite Dance-Krystle Ladson
11) Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
12) Miss Kappa Zeta Chapters of Dillon and Marion Counties
13) Miss Kappa Zeta Chapters of Dillon and Marion Counties
14) Representative Jackie Hayes
15) Dillon County Chamber of Commerce
16) Agape Care of South Carolina Float
17) City of Dillon Downtown Development
18) Elite Forces of Destruction
19) CareSouth Carolina
20) Shipp Daniel for Solicitor
21) Boys To Men/Girls With Purpose
22) Dillon County Christian Minister Alliance Float
22 (a) The Pregnancy Center of Dillon County
10th Avenue
23) South Carolina Highway Patrol
24) Dance Dimensions
24 (a) Dance Dimensions
24 (b) Dance Dimensions
25) Union Baptist Church Float
26) Awesome After School Site
27) Mary Kay Independent Consultant—Maggie Dunham
28) Kids LTD CEO of K.L.A.S.S.-Kylin Bethea
29) Kids LTD 4K Program Class #2 Float
30) Kids LTD 4K Program Class #2 Float
31) Kids LTD-Kids Limited Afterschool Site
32) H&R Block
33) Carolina Med Staff and Services
34) Omar Indy Racers
34 (a) Omar Indy Racers
35) Anderson Brothers Bank honoring Dillon County Veterans Fund
36) Dillon Tire Superstore
37) Dedicated Systems Inc.
38) Strengthening Families Program
39) Faith Kingdom Ministry
40) True Purpose Matters
41) Girls With Knowledge Mentoring Group
42) New Faith Missionary Baptist Church
42(a) Senator Kent Williams
42(b) Nikki Weatherford Miss Teen Latta 2024
12th Avenue
43) First Citizens Bank Honoring Gordon Jr. Beta Club Float
44) Re-Elect Detrice Dawkins Dillon County Council District #3
45) Logistics of Hustling
46) Harbor Freight Tools Float
47) Hookah Girl
48) McDonald’s
49) Devastating Dancing Divas
50) Dillon County Predators Float
50 (a) Dillon County Predators
50 (b) Dillon County Predators
50 (c) Derrick Law Firm
50 (d) Derrick Law Firm
50 (e) Derrick Law Firm
51) City of Dillon/Dillon County Fire Departments
52) SANTA CLAUS