DMS Lunch Bunch Holds First Meeting Of School Year

The Dillon Middle School Library and First Citizens Bank sponsored the first Lunch Bunch Book Club meeting of the 2023-2024 school year. Students were invited to sign up and read the featured book, Empty Smiles by Katherine Arden. Students who completed the reading and passed a book test were invited to attend the lunch/book discussion in the library. School librarian, Mrs. Marcia Bethea, facilitated the discussion. Students shared things that they liked and disliked about the book. Students attending gave Empty Smiles 17 thumbs up and only 1 thumbs down. Mr. Travis Jackson, business partner, provided lunch. Door prizes (books) were awarded to each student in attendance. Pictured are Front row, left to right: Ka'Ziyah Palmer, Ethan Luna, and Justin Reyes; Second row, left to right: Layla Jones, Hayden Cook, Madelyn Willis, Marcel Dails, Mrs. Marcia Bethea (librarian); Third row, left to right: Essie Dixon, Ju'Kayla Inman, Cody Hunt, Layla Kiza, and Kayden Chandler; Fourth row, left to right: Ashazi Cooper, Zy'Kiera Aaron, Kayla Tanksley, Ruben Ruiz; and Back row, left to right: Mr. Travis Jackson (business partner), Amaris Billings, and Noryanna McLaughlin. (Contributed Photo)