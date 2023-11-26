Latta Students Obtain Remarkable Results On Assessments

Latta Schools encourages students to strive for success in all areas: academic, athletic, or specialty skill. Recently, three students obtained remarkable results on a variety of assessments. These students were celebrated by the Latta Schools Board of Trustees at the October Board Meeting.



Kristian Hennagan is the son of Kwame and Tabitha Hennagan. He is currently a 12th grade student at Latta High School. During administration of the career readiness assessment, Kristian earned one of the highest scores in the state and achieved a platinum rating. He is also a student in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Program.

Cody Snipes is the son of Nelson and Joy Snipes. He is currently a 12th grade student at Latta High School. During administration of the career readiness assessment, Cody earned one of the highest scores in the state and achieved a platinum rating. Cody is also a student in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Program. When completing his IB Math Applications assessment in the spring, he earned the highest possible score. Valerie Hyatt teaches this course at Latta High School.

Lindsey Arnel is the daughter of Lisa and Bruce Arnel. She is attending Wake Forest University. Lindsey is completing a double major in Medical Anthropology and Bioethics on a Pre-Med Track. She has the ultimate goal of becoming an orthodontist. When completing the IB History assessment in the spring, she earned the highest possible score. Mary Beth Rogers teaches this course at Latta High School.

The significant achievements that these young people have already accomplished make us all look forward to seeing what they will do in the future. The school board and superintendent would like to extend our congratulations to each of these students and teachers for their hard work.