On Thursday October 26, 2023, at Lake View Elementary School’s Light up the Night in Pink was observed in honor of survivors and memory of those who lost their lives breast cancer and other cancers. This was the 2nd year of Light up The Night in Pink. Family and friends came out to celebration the lives of their loved ones. This event is to give recognition to cancer and the effect it have on families. The funds raised was give to Susan G. Komen Breast cancer Foundation. (Contributed Photo)