DILLON VFW ELECTS QUARTERMASTER—At its October meeting, the Dillon VFW Post 6091 elected Joey Williams as Post Quartermaster. A post quartermaster takes charge of and accurately accounts for the funds of the Post. Quartermaster Williams was elected to complete the term of Quartermaster Jim Chavis, who died on August 31st following a June traffic accident. Quartermaster Williams will complete that term in June 2024. Post Commander John Harlow administered the oath of obligation as Quartermaster Williams raised his right hand and touched the American flag with his left hand. Commander Harlow said, “Comrade Williams has organizational budgeting, planning, and financial management background, and we at the VFW expect he will do an excellent job as our Post Quartermaster. He is a strong supporter of the work of the VFW to help Veterans and their families, and he brings 30 years of Air Force active military service experience to this important VFW Post position. Comrade Williams is leading a campaign to raise funds to renovate our Post in his new position as Quartermaster.” The Dillon VFW meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at 2042 Highway 9 East in Dillon (www.vfw6091.org). Pictured are (left) Post Commander John Harlow and (right) Post QM Joey Williams. (Contributed)