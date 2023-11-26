CareSouth Carolina Patient Has Incredible Journey To Better Health

CareSouth Carolina patient Angela Smith has seen an incredible journey towards better health in collaboration with her healthcare provider, Haley Jones, FNP-BC, at the Dillon Medical Office.

Ms. Angela Smith embarked on a mission to not only enhance healthcare metrics but to give herself something to anticipate upon reaching her major health goals. Her journey was marked by achieving three significant objectives that helped transform her physical and overall well-being.



Angela lost an astounding 11 pounds within her timeframe of two to three months. In addition, she diligently adhered to her prescribed diet, maintained a regular exercise regimen, and followed her medication regimen under the guidance of Haley Jones. Her A1C levels, which began at 6.1, were reduced to an impressive 5.9.

Finally, she recognized the importance of early detection and proactively attended her mammogram appointment, completing the examination.

CareSouth Carolina recognizes the importance of caring for the “whole patient.” The organization provides a comprehensive set of services and looks to come alongside the patient by helping them achieve their goals.

CareSouth Carolina congratulates Ms. Angela Smith on her remarkable achievements and looks forward to sharing more inspiring success stories within the community.

CareSouth Carolina and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) opened the new 18,640-square-foot Dillon facility last year as part of a partnership. The facility allows CareSouth Carolina to continue to provide preventive health services in Dillon, including family planning, Sexually Transmitted Diseases/ Infections, HIV, immunizations, family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women’s services, substance abuse prevention program, dental, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, behavioral health counseling, laboratory, ultrasound, x-ray, migrant services, and veteran’s choice provider.