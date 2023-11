DCHI SPONSORS PUMPKIN AND SWEET POTATO COOKING CONTEST—The Dillon County Health Initiative recently sponsored a pumpkin and sweet potato cooking contest at the October Farmers Market. The winners were Susie Lee (top photo) with her Pumpkin Coffee Cake and Betty Jacobs (bottom photo) with her sweet potato pie. Each winner received $50 along with the “golden” pumpkin or “golden” sweet potato. (Photos by Johnnie Luehrs)