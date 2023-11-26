City Shows Appreciation To Girls With Knowledge Mentoring Group

THE CITY OF DILLON DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT OFFICE wishes to thank Charlene Carmichael and the Girls With Knowledge Mentoring Group for their support during the third annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee that took place on Friday, October 27th at South Plaza in downtown Dillon. The event was a true success because of their efforts. The dedication of the Girls With Knowledge Mentoring Group is greatly appreciated. Pictured is Downtown Coordinator Lisa Moody with the Girls With Knowledge Group. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald) adv.