Mary Lee Johnson Celebrates 95th Birthday

95th BIRTHDAY—On November 4, 2023 the matriarch Mary Lee Johnson celebrated her 95th Birthday. A candle blowing ceremony was held at the Main Street Visitors Center. In attendance were her children, grands, great-grands, great-great-grands, her brothers, other family members and church friends were in attendance. Also, greetings came from New York, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, and South Carolina. Her former pastor, Rev. and Mrs. Leo Chapman, Jr., and current pastor, Rev. Lisa Spears of Bethel AME Church, acknowledged another year for a life well lived. (Contributed Photo)