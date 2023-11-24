PHOTO GALLERY: Revival Held At Pyerian Baptist Chuch

Pyerian Baptist Church held the opening service for revival on Sunday, November 5, at 6:00 p.m. with Raymond Davis, III of the Great Expectations Church in Dillon in charge.

Pyerian Baptist Church’s Dr. James Orr opened with prayer followed by the Pyerian Baptist Church Awana Choir who sang two hymns, one of which was “Nobody.”

There was a “Greet and Meet” time for all.

Dr. Orr introduced Pastor Davis who had prayer and sang “Lord, I’ll Say Yes.” Pastor Davis’ sermon was entitled “True Confession” and began in 1 John, Chapter 4:13-17.

An invitation was given.

The Benediction and Prelude followed.

Revival services continued nightly Monday through Wednesday, November 6 through 8.

Pyerian Baptist Church is located at 2813 Pyerian Road, Latta, S.C.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to emlarge it.









