Emma King Signs With Limestone

Lake View High School Emma King notched another milestone in her career on Monday, November 20, as she signed with Limestone University to further her education and softball career. She will major in accounting.

She was surrounded by family, friends, coaches, and other high school officials at Lake View Media Center at the Lake View High School.

King feels that Limestone University is the perfect university for her as it was not too far from home and more importantly the university “felt like home”.

As King transitions to the next level in her education and softball, she will carry her work ethic with her.

Having been influenced by her parents, King has excelled at softball for 13 years. She has also been an integral part of the Lake View High School volleyball and basketball teams.

King is versatile and can play either the middle infield or the outfield.

King cites winning the State Championship in softball as the most memorable moment in her career in softball to this point.

King picked up such awards as 2023 Softball Co-Most Valuable Player, 2023 Softball All Region, 2023 CAWS All State, 2002 Softball All Region, 2021 CAWS All State, 2021 Class A Softball State Champions, 2021 Softball All Region, 2019 Softball All Region, 2019 Class A Softball Runner-Up State Champions, and 2019 Softball Most Valuable Player…quite some accomplishments!

King enjoys church, the youth group, volleyball, travel softball, and cheer when she is not on the softball field or on the court playing volleyball or basketball.

Her parents, Matthew and Angela King, stated, “” could not be prouder of Emma. Her hard work and dedication, in all she does, has been a blessing to witness. We are so excited to see what the Lord has in store for her future at Limestone.”

Lake View Varsity Softball Head Coach Brandy Huggins remarked, “I am very proud of Emma and all of her accomplishments she has made as an athlete and student at Lake View High School. She has been an instrumental leader on the softball field since the seventh grade, and we will really miss her when she graduates. She is very hardworking and dedicated to giving anything she does her full potential. Limestone is not only getting a great athlete but also a great addition to the Limestone Family.”

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald








