PHOTO GALLERY: Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Holds Homecoming

The Pleasant Grove Baptist Church held Homecoming Service on Sunday, November 5, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The Prelude was by Mrs. Loretta Hulon.

Interim Music Director David Jones led the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church choir in the opening hymn, “Spirit of the Living God”.

Interim Music Director David Jones welcomed everyone and offered the announcements. The flowers in the sanctuary placed by Mrs. Katherine Thompson in memory of Mr. Bobby Lee Thompson.

A brief video of “Shoe Boxes” was shown and a brief discussion of the “Shoe Boxes”. A special prayer was offered by Interim Pastor Paul Wall.

A hymn, “Sweet, Sweet Spirit” was sung by the entire congregation.

The Plesant Grove Baptist Church Choir led by David Jones sang a special featuring soloist Diane Cox.

The Offertory Hymn was “How Great Thou Art”, and the Offertory Prayer was offered by Chris Johnson. The Doxology followed the offering.

There was a short “Greet and Meet” for all who were there.

Rev. Joel Burke was introduced by David Jones.

Rev. Burke introduced his wife, Patti.

Rev. Burke’s sermon was from Mark 4:35-41.

After Rev. Burke’s sermon, an invitation was given followed by prayer, Benediction, and the Prelude.

Everyone was invited to enjoy the delicious homecoming meal and fellowship.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church is located at 1625 Hwy. 57 South, Dillon, S.C.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge it.













