Florence-Pee Dee Branch Of The National Association Of University Women Donates Supplies To Pee Dee Coalition

The Florence-Pee Dee Branch of the National Association of University Women donated supplies to the Dillon County Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The NAUW is an organization dedicated to serving the community by giving aide and time to help uplift the less fortunate. The supplies given will benefit those who seek help from the Coalition. Pictured are Tamara Nance-Bethea and Dr. Eula B. Page. (Contributed Photo)

