Chris Norris Is Veteran Of The Year

By John Harlow

At the Veterans Day program held inside the Dillon County Courthouse on 11/11/2023 at 11 a.m. Army Afghanistan War Veteran Chris Norris was named the 2023 Dillon County Veteran of the Year.



DCVOY Acting Commander Lloyd Brown called Chris forward and presented him with his VOY plaque and VOY pin.

The DCVOY for 2022 Pam Moore read the narrative about the work he has done to support Veterans in Dillon County, “Chris Norris is a combat veteran of the Afghanistan War where he deployed with the Dillon Army National Guard 2007-2008. He is a life member of the Dillon VFW Post 6091, and he is its Senior Vice Commander. Working with Home Depot, Chris applied for and obtained a $5,000 grant for building improvements to the Dillon VFW. Chris is active with the Wounded Warrior Project, and the SC-VA Palmetto Pathfinder program. At the Help for Veterans Health Fair, he set up a table for Veterans to learn more about help available for veterans through the SC-VA Palmetto Pathfinder program. Chris works with the Lake View Motor Speedway on race nights promoting Veterans. He helped organize and promote a VFW yard/bake and chicken bog sale. He has volunteered to pack weekend lunches with the Dillon Love Feeds program. Chris spoke to Dillon Lions about Veterans coming home from war with both visible and invisible wounds and how war has affected their lives. He gives his time to helping other Veterans facing challenges with PTSD, survivor guilt, depression, and other health related maladies related to their military service. He recently went to the Dillon nursing homes and met with resident veterans. He is active in helping Veterans apply for earned VA services and benefits.”

Chris lives in Lake View with his wife Crystal and their four children.

The Dillon County Veteran of the Year is selected by Past Veterans of the Year from nominations submitted by the public. Selection is based upon the work a Veteran has done and is doing for Veterans.