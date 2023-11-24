Thomas W. Lewis, 78, passed away Sunday, November 19, 2023 at his residence.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hamer Church of God with burial in Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was held from 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Born in Conway, SC, January 21, 1945, he was the son of the late K.P. Lewis and Louise Johnson Lewis. He was a member of Hamer Church of God for many years where he served as a Councilman, and Usher. He retired from Wix, and he loved his Lord Jesus Christ, fishing, and wrestling.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Lane Lewis of Dillon; sons, Raymond Earl Lane (Bonnie), Bobby Joe Lane (Jennifer), both of Dillon; grandchildren, Ryan Lane, Brandi Knight, and Brooke Lane; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; god-sons, Matthew Darmon and Kyle Darmon; special sister-in-law, Judy Lewis; and brother-in-law, Dorman Collier.

Mr. Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, K.P. & Louise Lewis; first wife, Shirley J. Haselden Lewis; daughter, Tommie Dawn Lewis; sons, Edgar Parker Lewis, and Thomas Gene Lewis; brothers, Gerald Lewis, Charles Lewis, and Robert Lewis; sisters, Christine Herring, Janelle Collier, Juanita Blackmon, and Elsie Lorene Turner.