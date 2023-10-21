Cornhole Tournament Held At South Of The Border (with photo gallery)

The Carolina Throwdown Cornhole Tournament was held at the South of The Border Convention Center recently.

The event took place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, September 15, 16, and 17. It was co-hosted by Chad Norton, owner of the Pee Dee Baggers Cornhole/@PDBaggers and Claudell Clark with Cornhole Coastal, www.cornholecoastal.com.

On Friday, there were 120 players and on Saturday, there were 216 players. On Sunday, 111 players participated. The ages ranged from 10 years old to senior adults. The players were from all over South Carolina and North Carolina plus also from Virginia, Boston, Hawaii, Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, Michigan, Kentucky, and Georgia.

On Friday, there was a $3,000 payout. On Saturday, there was over $10,000 payout. On Sunday, there was a $6,000 payout. There was a little over $19,000 payout in the 3 days!

The Convention Center is located at 3346 Hwy. 301 North, Hamer, S.C., at South of The Border.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge it.















