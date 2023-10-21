Latta High School Celebrates Homecoming (with photo gallery)

Latta High School celebrated Homecoming on Friday, September 15, 2023. Students celebrated all week with a Spirit Week schedule, including dress up days, fundraising, homecoming court festivities, and a pep rally.

At the pep rally Thursday afternoon, students enjoyed a performance by the Marching Vikings, were led in cheers by the Viking cheerleaders, and the 2023 homecoming court was introduced.

Kamya Lativia Bennett was sponsored by Dorian Gerard Griffin, the son of Carmilla Griffin. Dorian is a member of the Latta High School varsity football team, as well as the varsity basketball team. After graduation, Dorian plans to attend a 4-year college and major in physical education. Kamya is the daughter of Authur and Tiresha Bennett. Kamya is the co-captain of the Latta High School cheerleading squad, as well as the National Honor Society. After graduation, Kamya plans to attend the University of South Carolina and major in nursing.

Shawniza Tysheneke Bethea was sponsored by La’Bron James Cobb, the son of Amy Bethea. La’Bron is a member of the Latta High School varsity football team and basketball team. After graduation, La’Bron plans to attend the University of South Carolina and major in business. Shawniza is the daughter of Darren and Tabitha Davis. Shawniza is the captain of the Latta High School basketball team. After graduation, Shawniza plans to attend Coastal Carolina University and major in business.

Madison Shy’anne Clark was sponsored by Pernell Legette, the son of Amanda Jones. Pernell is a member of the Latta High School varsity football team, as well as the varsity basketball and track teams. After graduation, Pernell plans to attend a two-year college and major in management. Madison is the daughter of Christopher Westbrook and Brittany Clark. After graduation, Madison plans to attend Florence – Darlington Technical College and major in business and cosmetology.

Tristan Danielle Cook was sponsored by Ricky Javion German, the son of Tenika German. Ricky is a member of the Latta High School varsity football team. Ricky is also an active member of FCA. After graduation, Ricky plans to enlist in the Army and become a Motor Transport Operator. Tristan is the daughter of Dustin Cook and Samantha Roberts. Tristan is a member of the Shall Go, Interact club, and Girl Talk. After graduation, Tristan plans to attend a university and major in early childhood education.

Alexis Brooke Covington was sponsored by Jamarion Javontae Jones, the son of Jamila Jones. Jamarion is a member of the Latta High School varsity football team, as well as the basketball, baseball, and track teams. After graduation, Jamarion plans to attend a university and continue his athletic career. Alexis is the daughter of Chris Covington and Crystal Cannon. Alexis is a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation, Alexis plans on attending Horry – Georgetown Technical College and major in radiology.

Julia Faith Marie Hyatt was sponsored by Noah Riley Lane, the son of Kris and Leann Lane. Noah is a member of the Latta High School varsity football team, as well as an active member of FCA. After graduation, Noah plans to attend Horry-Georgetown Technical College and major in criminal justice. Faith is the daughter of Bobby Jones and Tonya Hyatt. Faith is an active member of FFA, as well as FCA. After graduation, Faith plans to attend Horry – Georgetown Technical College and major in dental hygiene.

Anziya Shamanti – Nicole Jones was sponsored by Kartrell Jashawn Townsend, the son of April Jones. Kartrell is a member of the Latta High School varsity football team. After graduation, Kartrell plans to attend a university and play football. Anziya is the daughter of Vonda Jones. Anziya is a member of the Latta High School varsity basketball and track teams. She is also a manager of the Latta High School varsity football team, as well as the National Honor Society. After graduation, Anziya plans to attend a university and major in physical therapy.

Erica Mason Lockamy was sponsored by Nickolas Tyndall Lane, the son of Kris and Leann Lane. Nick is a member of the Latta High School varsity football team, as well as the baseball team. Nick is also a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation, Nick plans to attend a university to further his education. Mason is the daughter of Chad and Kaycie Lockamy. Mason is the captain of the Latta High School varsity cheerleading squad, as well as a member of the varsity volleyball team. Mason is also a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation, Mason plans to attend Coastal Carolina University and major in biological sciences, with hopes of becoming a dentist.

Rylyn Marie Marsh was sponsored by Elijah Allen Jones, the son of John and Deidra Jones. Eli is a member of the Latta High School varsity football team, as well as the basketball and baseball teams. Eli is also a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation, Eli plans to attend Francis Marion University to obtain a nursing degree. He plans to further his education at the University of South Carolina to become a nurse anesthetist. Rylyn is the daughter of Richard and Shelley Marsh. Rylyn is a member of the Latta High School varsity cheerleader squad, as well as the varsity volleyball team. Rylyn is an active member of FCA, the Lattitude, and the National Honor Society. After graduation, Rylyn plans to attend a university and major in business.

Hanna Grace Munn was sponsored by Richard James Woodle, the son of Waynette Woodle. RJ is a member of the Latta High School varsity football team, as well as the track and field team. After graduation, RJ plans to become a EMS paramedic. Hanna Grace Munn is the daughter of Frank and Terri Munn. Hanna Grace is a member of the Latta High School golf team, as well as the Marching Viking drum major. She is also a member of the Interact club, the National Honor Society, the Latta High School theatre workshop, and an active member of FCA. After graduation, Hanna plans to attend a university and major in music education.

Emily Michael Smith was sponsored by Michael Christopher McKenzie, the son of Chris and Molly McKenzie. Michael is a member of the Latta High School varsity football team. After graduation, Michael plans to attend a university and major in business, with hopes of playing football. Emily is the daughter of Ricky and Lisa Smith. Emily is a member of the Latta High School varsity softball team. After graduation, Emily plans to attend Francis Marion University and major in pediatric occupational therapy.

Alaina Leann Wilkes was sponsored by Slaydon Hyatt Strickland, the son of Jan Powers-Penuel and the late Edwin Strickland. Slaydon is a member of the Latta High School varsity football team. After graduation, Slaydon plans on attending Horry-Georgetown Technical College and major in construction management. Alaina is the daughter of Ross and Amy Wilkes. After graduation, Alaina plans to attend Horry – Georgetown Technical College and major in radiology.

During Spirit Week students cast votes to nominate a senior football player and cheerleader to win the Kiss the Goat competition and fundraiser. Junebug was the lucky goat this year who was able to receive kisses from Pernell Legette and Mason Lockamy.

The festivities continued with the Homecoming Queen Anziya Jones being crowned during halftime. The night ended with a Viking Victory over the Johnsonville Golden Flashes.

The LHS staff and administration congratulate the winners of the Sprit Week activities and would like to thank everyone involved in making this year’s homecoming a memorable event.