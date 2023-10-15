William Kenneth Pittman, Sr., 86, went to be with his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Funeral services were held 4:00 p.m. Friday, October 13, 2023 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was held from 3:00-4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Born in Dillon County, SC, August 30, 1937, he was the son of the late James Maxwell Pittman and Christine Moody Pittman. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Brotherhood Director, and served other roles in the church as well as a board member of Camp Pinehill. He loved his church, wife, children, grandchildren, sister, family and friends. He was an avid Clemson Tiger Fan, and loved watching westerns along with his feline companion, Carlos.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Jean Pittman of Dillon; son, Kenny Pittman (Sandra) of Dillon; grandchildren, Kristi Grant (Chucky), Trey Pittman, Alex Pittman, and Haley Hamilton (Townsend); great-grandchildren, Anna Grant, Gavin Grant, Roan Hupe, and Solace Hamilton; sister, Barbara Eubank of Dinwiddie, VA; brother, Jimmy Pittman of Dillon; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Mr. Pittman was preceded in death by his parents, James Maxwell & Christine Moody Pittman; his sons, Mike Pittman, and Jeff Pittman; and his brothers, Temple Pittman, and Hubert Pittman.

Memorials may be made to Camp Pinehill, 2096 Baptist Road, Bennettsville, SC 29512.