John Edward “Johnny” Pelt, 67, passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Born in Dillon County, SC, May 15, 1956, he was the son of Ellen Moore Pelt and the late Hardy Pelt.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Susanne Weatherford Pelt of Latta; mother, Ellen Moore Pelt of Latta; son, John Edward Pelt, II (Kimi) of Florence; daughter, April Pelt (David Honigsblum) of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Cameron Pelt, and Zac Pelt; brother, Hardy Alton Pelt of McBee, SC; sisters, Marie Collins (Freddie) of Temperance Hill, Elaine Todd (Earl) of Lumberton, NC; brother-law, Henry Weatherford (Florence) of Latta; sisters-in-law, Anita Huggins (Chip) of Dillon, Janet Bethea (Buddy) of Marion, and Terri Johnson (Mitchell Griffin) of North Myrtle Beach, SC; special nieces and nephews; fur babies, Nelli, Miss Kitty, and Molly.

Memorials may be made to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536, Dillon County Animal Shelter, or to Help for Veterans, P.O. Box 1712, Dillon, SC 29536.