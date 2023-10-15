Hamer – Wendell Thomas Pittman, 70, passed away at his home surrounded by his family, Friday, October 13, 2023. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, October 16, 2023 at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Lake View, SC, with the Reverend Jason Paris officiating. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Dillon. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 PM prior to the service at the Church. Kannaday Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Wendell was born in Dillon, SC, the son of the late William Thomas Pittman and Louise Page Pittman. He was a farmer until his retirement. He was a devoted member of Piney Grove Baptist Church having served as a Deacon, member of the Men’s Brotherhood, and member of the Church Choir. His lifelong enjoyment was singing and besides the Church Choir, he and his wife sang in the Lake View Community Choir.

Mr. Pittman is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Molly Sims McLaughlin Pittman of the home; brother, Wayne Pittman (Cathy) of Hamer SC: special niece, Dee Pittman Newell (Stevie) of Hamer, SC; daughter, Mae Beth Lee (Kevin) of Ridgeway, SC; son, Kevin McLaughlin (Mandy) of Florence, SC; step daughters, Dannette Carter and Kristi Isgett; four grandchildren, Bailey McCollough (David), Courtney Lee, Dylan McLaughlin, and Cooper McLaughlin; great grandchild, Vivian Mae McCollough; great niece, Eva Newell; and great nephew, Liam Newell.

In lieu of flowers you may send memorials to Piney Grove Baptist Church, 152 Piney Grove Road, Lake View, SC 29563.

