Zabajhia McCormick Selected As S.C. 4-H Ambassador

Zabajhia McCormick, a Dillon County 4-H member, was selected as an SC 4-H ambassador. Zabajhia has been active in Dillon County 4-H for several years and is a Dillon 4-H Teen Council member.



As a South Carolina 4-H Youth Development ambassador, youth leaders will serve as positive role models for younger youth, build meaningful partnerships with other teens, adult volunteers, and 4-H professionals, and promote the 4-H mission in South Carolina. We are so proud of Zabajhia and can’t wait for her to educate the public about the South Carolina 4-H Program and the various youth and community issues 4-H addresses.

Please email Elizabeth Snipes at esnipe2@clemson.edu for more information about 4-H.