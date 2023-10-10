Kasey Bustamante Named Chief Nursing Officer At McLeod Health Dillon

Kasey Bustamante, DNP, BSN, RN, has been named Chief Nursing Officer and AVP of Quality and Safety at McLeod Health Dillon.



In this new role, Kasey will be responsible for professional nursing care throughout the hospital. She will provide oversight of legal and regulatory nursing standards and direction of the daily operations of patient flow.

In addition, Kasey will maintain the facility’s quality initiatives in collaboration with administration, physicians, and staff on process improvement of the healthcare organization.

“I am excited to lead this work with a strong community presence and a focus on providing high quality care in a safe environment. McLeod Dillon strives to improve the overall health and wellbeing of the people it serves. I believe bringing nursing and quality together will accomplish this goal.”

Kasey’s career with McLeod Health began in 2013 as a nurse extern. Her background includes Trauma, Intensive, Progressive and Emergency Care with progressing nursing leadership roles.

Kasey received her Associate Degree in Nursing from Florence Darlington Technical College, and her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from University of South Carolina Upstate.

She recently obtained her Degree in Doctor of Nursing Practice- Family Nurse Practitioner from the University of South Carolina as an ANEW and AHEC scholar, focusing on rural health.

Kasey and her husband, Brandon, have two sons and reside in Latta.