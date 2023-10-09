Camp Jessie’s Kids Set For November 4th

Camp Jessie’s Kids, a day camp for children who have suffered the loss of someone they care deeply about (for example, a special family member, relative or friend) or for those who have someone in their family who is very sick at this time, will be held on Saturday, November 4, from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The camp is open to children ages four through 14. Parents or guardians are asked to accompany children who are four to six years old.

Camp Jessie’s Kids is held to help children learn about grief and understand their feelings; to learn ways to cope with feelings of loss and concern when someone is sick; to talk with other children who are going through similar experiences; and to meet new friends and enjoy a day of fun activities.

The camp is staffed by professionals and trained volunteers who understand the importance of a child’s feelings and the grief experience.

Camp Jessie’s Kids is free. The camp is funded by generous gifts to the McLeod Health Foundation and donations from local businesses and individuals in the community.

Registration for the camp is required. To register for the camp or for more information, please call Jessie Tanner with McLeod Hospice at (843) 777-2007.

The deadline for registration is October 27.