Public Urged To Be Aware Of Scam Calls

The public is urged to be aware that scam calls are occurring with someone impersonating AT&T. The scammer calls, asks for the person who pays the bill, and says they are doing a technical upgrade. They tell the person they called that they must mailed them a check for $299+ for the upgrade, and they will start getting a reduced bill. They are pushy and insist on knowing when you will mail a check and says they will call back to make sure that you did. Do not give out personal information over the phone. Do not mail checks to anyone without calling the number on your bill and verifying that the company called you because companies are not going to call each individual customers over upgrades. Hang up or don’t answer the phone. If you have already mailed a check to someone you believe may have scammed you, and it has not yet been cashed, notify your bank and put a stop payment on the check.