Nominations Due For Veteran Of The Year On Sept. 30

Dillon County Veteran of the Year Organization is accepting nominations for the Veteran of The Year.

Applications MUST BE SUBMITTED to the Dillon County Veterans Affairs Office at 401 West Main Street Room 302 in Dillon or mailed to the Dillon County Veterans Affairs Office at 401 West Main Street Room 302 Dillon SC 29536, or emailed to dcva@dilloncountysc.org, and received by 5 p.m. on 9/30/2023. Inquiries can be made to the Dillon County Veterans Affairs Office on 843.774.1427 or via email to dcva@dilloncounty.org.

The nominee must be a living Veteran of Dillon County SC and have served on active duty in any branch of the U.S. Military Armed Forces and must have been honorably discharged.

Applications must include a copy of the nominee’s DD214. Applications must also include a legibly typed, handwritten or printed statement on a separate page, stating the reasons you are nominating this Veteran for Veteran of the Year 2023. The selection will be made of the Veteran based upon his or her contributions to support Veterans and their families through active participation in local Veteran activities and programs.

The Veteran of the Year for 2023 will be selected by the past Dillon County Veterans of the Year and he or she will be named and recognized at the Veterans Day program at Veterans Square on 11/11/2023. Persons submitting applications must complete the below application form and submit it along with the information requested (DD214 and Justifying Statement).

DILLON COUNTY VETERAN OF THE YEAR NOMINATION FORM:

We/I hereby nominate: _____________________________________________________

Veteran’s Address:_______________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________

Veteran’s Phone:_________________________________________________________

Submitted By:____________________________________________________________

Nominee________________________________________________________

Phone Number:________________________________________________________

Required Justification Statement is Attached